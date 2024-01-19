The Maharashtra government has officially declared a public holiday on January 22 to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This decision comes following a formal request made by state Cabinet minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Initially, the state general administration expressed reservations, citing a lack of precedence for declaring public holidays for such events. However, the request was escalated to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office for final approval.

The announcement aligns with the recent decision by the Central government, which declared a 'half-day' for all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The Maharashtra government's decision mirrors the stance taken by states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa, where government offices and educational institutes will be closed on January 22.

It's noteworthy that private sector banks will operate as usual, following the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list designating January 22 as a working day.

In line with the festivities, BJP-led states have imposed various restrictions, including bans on the sale of liquor, meat, and fish to ensure a solemn observance of the grand event in Ayodhya. Similarly, Tripura has announced that all offices and educational institutions will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir will be an exclusive affair, with limited invitees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other political leaders, celebrities, and prominent personalities. Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to partake in the ceremony, alongside the families of the dedicated laborers who contributed to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.