Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 7 has reached out to the Manipur government to ensure the safety of students who are stuck in the violence-hit state due to ongoing tensions. Fadnavis spoke to the students of the state who are currently stuck in Manipur and assured them of all kinds of assistance.

The move comes amid the ongoing tensions in Manipur due to violence erupting in the aftermath of inter-community clashes. Various students from Maharashtra went to study at NIT Manipur and are now stuck due to the tense situation in the state.

Fadnavis also contacted the Manipur government and requested them to keep these students safe until the situation becomes normal. Immediate arrangements are being made by the Maharashtra government to bring these students safely back to Maharashtra. The Maharashtra administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also held a meeting with representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the state. Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh.