Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to request the BJP leadership to relieve him of his responsibilities.

This decision follows the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP's seats in Maharashtra fell from 23 in 2019 to nine this year.

Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, took full responsibility for the electoral setback. He stated that he wants to work at the organisational level to improve the party's performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Fadnavis expressed his desire to devote his full time to strengthening the party organisation. He announced his intention at a press conference following a review meeting on the Lok Sabha results.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government on June 30, 2022.



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