Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, three others killed in Baramati aircraft crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died after an aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, as per PTI. Three other people on board were also killed.

The aircraft went down as Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad elections. Emergency services reached the site soon after the crash, but there were no survivors, according to preliminary information.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. Officials said the extent of damage to the aircraft is being assessed and a formal investigation has been initiated.

A day earlier, Pawar was in Mumbai, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Authorities said verified details will be released as the investigation progresses.