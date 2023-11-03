Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the alleged construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari BMC land involved in a scam.

ED is likely to issue a summon to him and the other accused for questioning.

According to officials, they have obtained all the case-related documents and statements from Ravindra Waikar which were given to Mumbai police EoW and are currently working on it.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed against Waikar and many other individuals around a week ago, according to an ED source. The suspects might be contacted for interrogation shortly.

While the police investigate the case's criminal component, the central agency will look into the money laundering side.