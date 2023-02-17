In a huge setback for the Uddhav Thackeray group, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered on February 17 that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “bow and arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

Both the factions of Shiv Sena led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent CM Eknath Shinde had been sparring, claiming the party name and the symbol belongs to them, ever since Eknath Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray-led government last year.

ECI observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

ECI further observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to Election Commission of India. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission.

ECI also observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by the Commission in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.