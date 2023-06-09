A fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area on June 8 night, the official said.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. The fire in the building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area reached level three.

"The fire started at 1:38 am on Friday," the official said. All the people trapped in the building have been evacuated safely.

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As many as 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were present at the spot. The fire department evacuated all the 50 to 60 people trapped in the building.

No injury or causality has been reported so far. This is a developing story.