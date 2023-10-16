A diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train traveling through Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district found itself in a perilous situation on October 16 afternoon as a fire unexpectedly broke out, engulfing five carriages.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred while the train was en route from Ashti station in Beed district to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra. The blaze ignited at approximately 3 pm.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the spokesperson for the Central Railway, promptly assured the public that no passengers were harmed in the fire.

Officials summoned fire tenders from Ahmednagar to extinguish the flames. The firefighting team acted effectively, successfully bringing the situation under control.