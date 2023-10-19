The two women of a family have been arrested for poisoning their own kin in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

According to a report in India Today, five members of a family in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli died within a span of 20 days under mysterious circumstances.

Investigations uncovered an extensive murder plot hatched by two ladies from the same family who were apprehended earlier that day.

According to authorities, one of the suspects, Sanghamitra, was dissatisfied with her husband and in-laws, while the other, Rosa, was enraged about a property dispute.

To poison the family members, the two utilised arsenic, a colourless, odourless, and tasteless heavy metal.



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Shankar Kumbhare and his wife, Vijaya, developed food poisoning symptoms on September 20. Their health quickly declined, with the pair suffering physical aches and ultimately getting heart difficulties as a result of slow poisoning. They were initially transferred to a local hospital in Aheri, then to Chandrapur, and lastly to a hospital in Nagpur. Shankar Kumbhare passed away on September 26th. His wife died the next day.

While the family was still in mourning, their children, Komal Dahagaokar and Ananda, and Roshan Kumbhare, were hospitalised.

Their situation deteriorated with each passing day. Komal passed away on October 8, Ananda on October 14, and Roshan Kumbhare the next day.

"During the investigation, we kept a close eye on Sanghamitra, who was Shankar Kumbhare's daughter-in-law and Roshan Kumbhare's wife. Sanghamitra had married Roshan against her parents' wishes. A few months back, her father died by suicide and since then, she has been upset. Further, her husband and her in-laws subjected her to frequent taunts and this was the reason she wanted to get rid of them," said Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.