Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said the utterances of some politicians anticipating a riot-like situation in the state and a portion of a specific group admiring Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan could not be coincidental.

Fadnavis, who handles the Home Ministry, told reporters in Navi Mumbai that activities celebrating Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be condoned in Maharashtra. He stated that an investigation will be launched to identify those who are encouraging a group of young people. He was speaking against the backdrop of some youths carrying photos of the 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar, as well as tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as a social media "status" by some locals.

"A riot-like situation is developing in some areas of the state only because people of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb," the BJP leader stated. Some lawmakers predicted that the state would devolve into a riot-like situation. In response to these officials' statements, adolescents from one village displayed images of Aurangzeb. They praised Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan as well. It can't be a coincidence.

Also Read: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'satisfied' after SC's verdict on political crisis

"Why have these images suddenly appeared in various districts of Maharashtra?" It does not come naturally or readily. We will have to look into this further since it cannot be a coincidence," he stated.

Fadnavis also expressed astonishment when a major opposition leader in Kolhapur stated that riots were inevitable. "After his statement, some young people there praised Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, and then there was a reaction." Is there a link between the statement and the events? We are investigating who is honouring Aurangzeb and who is inciting people to do so. "I will reveal those things once the investigation is completed," he stated.

Earlier in the day, NCP president Sharad Pawar stated, "It is the responsibility of the rulers to establish law and order in the state." If the ruling parties and their supporters take to the streets and cause a schism between two religions, this is not a positive omen." "I can easily see that all these leaders are speaking the same language," Fadnavis stated, without naming names. People from a certain community are assisting them and praising Aurangzeb. Riots are breaking out in some regions just because members of one community are honouring Aurangzeb."

"Maharashtra adheres to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideals." Some leaders have attempted to portray Aurangzeb as a patriot. "We'll have to investigate how some leaders speak the same language and receive quick responses," he continued. Later, addressing to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis stated that suddenly Aurangzeb's "aulad" (progenies) had taken birth in Maharashtra, but the government would find out who is to blame for the peace and order issue.

"Displaying Aurangzeb's photos and maintaining a mobile status (on Tipu Sultan) is causing social tension." "We will find the true perpetrators who are deliberately disrupting law and order and defaming the state," he promised.

Notably, police recently filed a complaint against four people for allegedly carrying Aurangzeb posters during a march on Sunday.

A group of right-wing activists protested in Kolhapur against the purported usage of Tipu Sultan's picture together with an inappropriate audio message as a social media "status" by some people.

Later, several protesters threw stones, causing police to use force against them, according to a police officer.