The Maharashtra government approved a proposal on Thursday to impose a toll of Rs 250 per trip for cars using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

The decision was ratified during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The MTHL, which is the country's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai's Sewri to Nhava Sheva in Raigharh district, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The 22-kilometre-long bridge will reduce the travel time from the current two hours to roughly 15-20 minutes, according to a report by PTI.

The MTHL, a six-lane sea link with 16.50 kilometres over the sea and 5.50 km on land, will also provide a direct connection to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.