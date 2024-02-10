The Mumbai Police has disclosed fresh details surrounding the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar throwing light on the planning allegedly carried out by accused Mauris Noronha. The revelation comes as Mauris Noronha's bodyguard was arrested under the Arms Act on February 9, marking a significant development in the case.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, 41, son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, met a tragic end when he was fatally shot during a Facebook Live session in Borivali, suburban Mumbai, on Thursday evening. The alleged assailant, Mauris Noronha, 47, purportedly took his own life shortly after the attack.

Key updates on the case:

1. Bodyguard Arrested: The bodyguard, identified as Amarendra Mishra, was apprehended under the Arms Act for allegedly providing the weapon used in Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder.



2. Suspected Motive: Mauris Noronha was believed to harbor a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, stemming from his alleged implication in a rape case. Noronha had spent a considerable period behind bars due to this accusation.



3. Political Rivalry: Police investigations suggest a deep-rooted political rivalry between Ghosalkar and Noronha. The latter, with his own political aspirations, sought to win Ghosalkar's trust before orchestrating the fatal attack.



4. Carefully Orchestrated Plan: Noronha lured Ghosalkar to his office under the pretext of organizing a saree distribution event for the community. During a Facebook Live broadcast meant to showcase reconciliation, Noronha allegedly shot Ghosalkar using his bodyguard's pistol before turning the weapon on himself.



5. Swift Response: The Mumbai Police, under the guidance of joint commissioner Satya Narayan and deputy commissioner Datta Nalawade, are diligently investigating the case to unravel its complexities.