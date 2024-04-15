The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane.

The warning, applicable for April 15 and 16, 2024, predicts maximum temperatures ranging between 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the nation's readiness for the looming heat wave season, as India's meteorological agency predicts an alarming surge in scorching temperatures from April through June.



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The meeting convened to address the impending heat wave challenges, delved into the forecasted temperature patterns across Central and western peninsular India, with projections indicating a likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures. Officials from the Prime Minister's Office disclosed that PM Modi was briefed extensively on the anticipated weather conditions during the April to June period.

Crucial discussions during the session extended to preparedness within the healthcare sector, encompassing assessments of essential medicine stocks, intravenous fluids availability, and ensuring an ample supply of drinking water to alleviate potential heat wave impacts.

