The Maharashtra police arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body before disposing of it.

The man hacked his partner's corpse with a tree cutter and cooked her body pieces in a pressure cooker, according to the authorities.

He later disposed of them by placing them in plastic bags. Saraswati Vaidya, 32, has been identified as the victim.

Manoj Sahani, the accused, is suspected of committing the horrible murder on June 4 (Sunday).

“Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

The motive for the murder is being investigated by police. Two suspects have been apprehended by police. Manoj Sahani is also being questioned.

Manoj Sahani, who worked at a tiny ration shop in Boriwali, had resided with Saraswati Vaidya in flat 704 of the Geeta Akash Deep building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 for the previous three years, according to the police.

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The police were summoned when neighbourhood neighbours reported a bad odour emerging from the flat to the Nayanagar police station.

When the police arrived and unlocked the door to the unit in the J wing of the Akashdeep building, they discovered Manoj Sahni inside. He attempted to leave when he saw the officers but was apprehended with the aid of the residents.

When officers entered the flat, they discovered about 12-13 parts of the woman's corpse. The accused was said to have disposed of some of the body pieces over the course of two to three days.