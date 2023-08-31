A threat call to blow up the Mantralaya was received on August 31. As he was not allowed to speak to CM Eknath Shinde, he threatened that there is a bomb in the Mantralya, informed Mumbai Police on August 31.

As per reports, Mumbai Police has launched a search operation in this matter. It has been found that the call had been placed by a resident of Ahmednagar district who has been identified as Balkrishna Bhausaheb Dhakne.

Mumbai Police says, “A threat call to blow up Mantralaya was received. When he was not allowed to speak to CM Eknath Shinde, he threatened that there is a bomb in the Mantralaya. Mumbai Police has begun a search operation. The call was placed by Balkrishna Bhausaheb Dhakne, a resident of Ahmednagar district,”.

It is to be noted that earlier on August 8, a similar incident had taken place in which a 61-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for making a threat call to the Maharashtra Mantralaya, warning of a “terror attack”. The man said a “terror attack” would take place in a day or two. Later he was arrested.