The Mumbai police have registered a case against 11 people under relevant sections of IPC for allegedly bringing goats meant for sacrifice on Bakrid inside a private housing colony located on Mira Road.

Meanwhile, a few members of the housing colony and some members of a Hindu organisation held a protest against the couple for bringing livestock into the colony.



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"If bringing the goats inside the housing colony was against the law, then they should have filed a police complaint against us. We were assaulted, molested and mentally harassed by the mob that gathered to protest against us," says the couple Mohsin Khan and Yasmin Khan.

"Our society had passed a rule that no livestock would be allowed inside the society, but they (some residents of the society) violated it and brought two goats inside. We are opposing it and will not allow it," says a resident of the society

"We appeal to all to maintain communal harmony and follow the rules of the society," says another resident of the society.