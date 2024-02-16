The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one accused following raids at multiple locations in the ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar module case, involving a conspiracy to target vital installations.



Raids were conducted at the houses of various suspects at nine locations in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, by the NIA teams, which seized several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents etc. related to the case. One person, identified as Mohammed Zoheb Khan, was arrested during the crackdown.

Accused Mohammed Zoheb Khan, arrested by the NIA in connection with the ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar module case has been sent to NIA custody till March 1, 2024.



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His mobile, laptop and other electronic devices have been seized and the data is being examined.

The raids were conducted at the houses of various suspects at nine locations in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) by the team of officials, which seized several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents related to the case.

The case against the arrested person was registered by the NIA Mumbai based on inputs that he and his associates had taken ‘Bayath ’(pledged allegiance) to the ISIS Khalifa and had planned to various establishments. They were also involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth, both physically and over social media, to join ISIS and promote its violent ideology.

As per NIA investigations, the accused and other suspects were in constant touch with their foreign-based handlers to further the activities of the global terror network, both in India and abroad. They were sharing incriminating videos of ‘Bayath’, along with materials related to violent jihad and Hijrah to Syria.