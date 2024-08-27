A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped while returning from college in an autorickshaw in Ratnagiri district. The survivor, who was found injured, is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to reports, the nursing student was offered water laced with sedatives by the autorickshaw driver. After losing consciousness, she was taken to a secluded area where the assault allegedly occurred. Upon regaining her senses, she contacted her family, who then alerted the authorities.

The news has sparked widespread protests from the local nursing community and hospital staff, who have blocked traffic in various parts of Ratnagiri. Demonstrators are demanding swift justice and action against the perpetrator. Local authorities have promised a thorough investigation and urged the public to remain calm.

The police are actively searching for the accused driver. Meanwhile, the survivor is recovering at a local hospital, where she is receiving medical care and support.

This incident comes in the wake of national outrage over a similar case in Kolkata, where a doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The primary suspect, Sanjay Roy, has been implicated in the crime and is reportedly undergoing a lie-detector test after confessing to the assault.