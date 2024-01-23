One woman died, and five others are missing as a boat overturned in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

According to the Chamorshi police, seven women were travelling on a boat in Vanaganga River near the Ghanpur Ghat in Chamorshi to cut chilli, when the boat capsized. The boat operator managed to swim ashore, but the women drowned.

While one woman was rescued, the body of another woman has been recovered.

A rescue team, with the help of local swimmers, is searching for the missing women.