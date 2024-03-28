Several pockets of South Mumbai, including prominent localities such as Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines, and Crawford Market, were enveloped in darkness on Thursday night due to a widespread power outage. The outage, which struck Maharashtra's bustling capital city around 8:35 pm, left residents and businesses grappling with the sudden loss of electricity.

Efforts are currently underway to restore power supply to the affected areas. Mumbai, known for its robust infrastructure, typically boasts of an inlanding system designed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.