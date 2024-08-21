Maharashtra Police arrested more than 40 individuals and filed an FIR against 300 following a massive protest in Badlapur on August 20. The unrest erupted over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by a school attendant, leading to stone-pelting, train service disruptions, and a police lathi-charge. The arrested individuals are set to appear in court today, August 21.

In response to the violence, police heightened security at the Badlapur railway station and shut down internet services in the area to prevent further unrest. Shops were also ordered to close. Despite the disruption, railway services resumed late Tuesday night after a 10-hour halt.

The protests began after police arrested the school attendant accused of abusing the girls on August 17. Demonstrators blocked the railway track, resulting in the diversion of 12 mail express trains and the partial cancellation of 30 local trains. Police also deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd at the school where the incident occurred.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the assault and announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. He also ordered the suspension of several police officers who delayed action in the initial stages of the incident.

Fadnavis assured that the case would be fast-tracked, with efforts made to ensure swift punishment for those responsible.