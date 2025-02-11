The Maharashtra Police has registered a case against multiple social media influencers, including YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija, over controversial remarks made on the popular comedy show India Got Latent. The case was filed on Wednesday following a detailed review of the show’s episodes by the cyber branch.

This marks the second FIR against the influencers in as many days. Earlier, the Assam Police had also registered a case against Allahbadia, Raina, and others for allegedly "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions."

The Maharashtra Police has booked 30 individuals, including Bollywood personality Rakhi Sawant and producer Balraj Ghai. While some accused have already been issued summons, others are expected to be called in for questioning soon.

Legal action has been initiated under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which pertains to the transmission of obscene material through electronic media, along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The controversy escalated after Ranveer Allahbadia made a sexually explicit remark to a contestant on the show, triggering widespread backlash. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier hinted at action, stating, "Freedom of speech has its limits when it encroaches upon the rights of others."

Amid the growing criticism, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged YouTube to take down videos containing the controversial remarks.

Responding to the outrage, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his comment was inappropriate. "My remark wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte, and I deeply regret my words. This is not how I intend to use my platform," he said, refraining from offering further justifications.