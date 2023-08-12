Mumbai police on August 12 apprehended a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death in a dispute of Rs 500 in Navi Mumbai.

As per a report by PTI, the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Vickey Chindaliya, a scrap collector, who was found dead near Panvel railway station on August 8.

''Investigations revealed that the victim worked in the area near the railway station and lived there with a colleague,'' PTI quoted inspector Anjum Bhagwan of the Panvel City police station as saying.

However, on August 10, the police tracked down the victim's colleague Sachin Shinde from his hometown in Aurangabad district using multiple leads and CCTV images from the scene.

''During questioning, Shinde admitted that the victim owed him Rs 500, and the two had an argument over it the day before the murder while drinking, Bhagwan added.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim to death and fled the scene, the official said.