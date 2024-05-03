Maharashtra: Six killed, three injured in car collision in Akola District
Six people have been killed and three injured in a severe car collision in Maharashtra's Akola district. Further details are awaited.
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Six people killed in tragic car collision in Maharashtra's Akola district
In a tragic incident, six individuals lost their lives while three sustained injuries in a horrifying collision between two cars in Maharashtra’s Akola district, according to local authorities.
The collision occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on the outskirts of Akola city.
Details of the incident are still emerging, but preliminary reports suggest that the two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in a devastating impact.
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