Two coaches of a passenger train derailed on December 10 near Kasara in Maharashtra, prompting a swift response from railway authorities. The Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) confirmed the derailment and announced the dispatch of Accident Relief Trains (ART) from Kalyan and Igatpuri stations to the accident site.

This incident follows a similar occurrence on December 6, when a coach of a Howrah-bound local train derailed near Howrah railway station in West Bengal. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in this incident. The derailment took place as the train was approaching Platform Number 14 at Howrah station, causing disruption to train services in the affected line.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, Kaushik Mitra, stated that engineers and officials were on-site to assess and manage the situation. The affected coach was removed from the track, and train services were gradually restored.

Prior to these incidents, on December 9, a passenger train derailed in Odisha’s Sambalpur after colliding with cattle. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) confirmed that all passengers were safe, and there were no reported injuries or casualties. The track was declared fit for train movement after a brief disruption caused by the incident.

In a more severe incident that occurred in October, all 23 coaches of a superfast train traveling from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminus to Assam’s Kamakhya derailed near Raghunathpur station. This tragic event resulted in four fatalities and 71 injuries. A joint note signed by railway personnel, including the on-duty station master, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, and trackman, suggested a potential engineering fault as the cause of the accident.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has recorded statements from injured passengers, locals, and railway officials, with discussions ongoing among East Central Railway (ECR) officials at the accident site.