Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted due to excessive heat while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

The BJP minister who was speaking in an event at Yavatmal collapsed on stage, following which he was given immediate treatment. He was protected and carried away by fellow campaigners.

A short while later, Gadkari regained consciousness and continued giving his speech.

Gadkari also took to Twitter to inform well-wishers about his health. He wrote, “During the rally held in Maharashtra, I felt uncomfortable because of the excessive heat. However, now I am completely well now and am leaving for another rally in Varud. Thank you for your love and well wishes.”

Gadkari was campaigning for Rajashree Patil, who is contesting from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena. Patil is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's pick for Yavatmal constituency.