A fight between an employer and his employee turned ugle on Monday night in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, culminating in a knife attack out on a busy street. The incident, captured on video, has since then gone viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Digambar Shivaji Gaikwad, works as a driver for one Shivappa Adagale. The altercation reportedly arose from Shivappa's decided to terminate Digambar from his job. The confrontation took place on the road, where both individuals were seen engaging in a physical fight.

Eyewitnesses stated that both persons appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Bystanders tried to intervene and break up the fight, but the knife attacked raised concerns among the public.

Police soon reached the spot and arrested the accused. The other person who was injured in the incident was promptly shifted to a hospital for treatment.