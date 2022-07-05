Several parts of the India witnessed heavy rain ahead of the arrival of monsoons. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads prepared as a result of heavy rainfall in several parts of the state on Tuesday.

IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

Meanwhile, for the national capital, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

Shinde spoke with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and gave orders to the guardian secretaries of all the affected districts to remain vigilant and maintain control of the situation.

To prevent any loss of life or property owing to severe rains in the upcoming days, the Chief Minister is in contact with the district collectors of every district in the Konkan region.

The CM has instructed residents to tell others about the flooding crisis caused by rising water in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur in particular, and to make preparations for evacuation at suitable locations.

Notably, numerous rivers in the state have reached the warning level as a result of the district’s severe rainfall.

The water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi rivers is just below the warning level, while the Kundalika River has crossed it.

Shinde instructed the Water Resources Department and district collectors to be vigilant and take the necessary safety precautions since the water levels in the Jagbudi and Kajli rivers are rising to a danger level.

According to IMD, Mumbai received 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours.