In a tragic incident that struck Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar seven lives including two children were claimed by a massive fire that broke out early today. The blaze, originating from a tailoring shop around 4 am sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Authorities confirmed that among the victims were three women, two men and two children marking a heartbreaking toll on the community. Despite prompt response from firefighters who swiftly worked to contain the inferno, the flames proved fatal before they could be fully subdued.

Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar disclosed that the fire had its origins in the Alam Tailors shop. While the residential floors above were spared from the flames, suspicions arise that the victims may have succumbed to smoke inhalation.

"At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven people died due to suffocating... The reason behind the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway," stated Commissioner Lohiya.

The incident has left the community in mourning with authorities launching a thorough probe to ascertain the cause of the fire and prevent such tragedies in the future.