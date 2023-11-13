In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been named the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) in West Bengal. This decision, announced on Monday, has been met with both appreciation and controversy.

Moitra, a prominent figure within the TMC, expressed her gratitude on social media, acknowledging party chief Mamata Banerjee for the appointment. However, the timing of the move raises eyebrows as it coincides with the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's recommendation for Moitra's disqualification in connection with the ongoing cash-for-query probe.

The Ethics Committee, led by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted a report accusing Moitra of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament allegedly at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Moitra vehemently denies the allegations, dismissing them as "defamatory, false, baseless, and not supported by even a shred of evidence."

Responding to the Committee's decision, Moitra criticized the process, stating that the committee lacked the mandate to recommend expulsion. She alleged a "fixed match from the beginning" and highlighted that there was no discussion on the draft report; instead, the chairperson directly called for a vote.

Monday's announcement also included a revised list of district presidents for the state's 35 organizational districts, with Moitra's reinstatement as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) standing out prominently. This move follows her removal from the same position in a prior reshuffle a few years ago.