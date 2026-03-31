Maid-turned-BJP candidate enters Ausgram fray in 2026 West Bengal Assembly election

A domestic worker earning Rs 4,000 a month has emerged as an unlikely political contender in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, with Kalita Majhi stepping in as the BJP candidate from Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman.

Majhi, who works as a maid in two households, has taken a month off to campaign full-time. Her candidature is being positioned as a grassroots challenge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with a focus on gaps in basic services in tribal and forested areas.

Speaking to reporters, she pointed to deficiencies in healthcare and education, claiming residents are forced to travel long distances for treatment due to a lack of local facilities. Schools, she said, suffer from a shortage of teachers, disrupting students’ learning.

“I will shoulder the responsibility given to me by the PM and other officials. Health and education systems in Aushgram are very poor. There are no good schools. If there are schools, there are no teachers. If the poor fall ill, they have to go to the District Hospital. State Govt has not done anything for the tribals,” Majhi said.

She also flagged concerns over drinking water shortages and women’s safety in forest areas. “There is a drinking water problem here. Women safety is also an issue here. Several incidents have taken place in the past which could not be said aloud by the women here...” she added.

Majhi levelled sharp criticism at the TMC, alleging corruption and bias in the distribution of welfare benefits. She described the party as a “gang of thieves,” citing alleged irregularities in coal, sand and cattle-related activities. Housing schemes, she claimed, favour those aligned with party leadership.

“Those who stay with Trinamool and lick their boots will get houses, but common people will not get houses,” she said.

Questioning the long-term viability of welfare schemes such as Lakshmi Bhandar, Majhi argued that employment and economic stability should take priority. “The money given under Lakshmi Bhandar and allowances is from our own tax money — how long will this continue? Prices of goods have increased, electricity bills have gone up, and there is no employment. Poor people need jobs,” she said.

She is contesting against TMC’s Abedanand Thandar, who won the seat in 2021.

Election authorities have scheduled polling in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting set for 4 May. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is 6 April, with scrutiny on April 7 and withdrawal permitted until April 9.

For the second phase, covering 142 constituencies, the notification will be issued on April 2. Nominations must be filed by April 2, with scrutiny on 10 April and withdrawal allowed until April 13.