Akshay Shinde, the primary suspect in the sexual assault of two young schoolgirls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court on August 26. Shinde, an attendant at the school, was arrested on August 17 after being accused of molesting two 4-year-old girls in the school toilet.

The case has sparked significant unrest, leading to protests by parents and residents. Demonstrators blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and vandalised a local school building, demanding severe penalties for Shinde. The Maharashtra government responded by forming a special investigation team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to handle the case.

In response to the violence, which resulted in at least 25 police officers being injured from stone-pelting and the arrest of 72 individuals, internet services in Badlapur were temporarily suspended.

The SIT has also filed an FIR against the school authorities for failing to report the assault to the police, as required under Section 19 of the POCSO Act. The school has been charged under Section 21 of the POCSO Act, which penalises non-compliance with reporting requirements. @Bikash Chetry India Today