Around 15 commercial units and several houses were destroyed in a massive fire that erupted in a chawl located in Govandi, Mumbai, during the early hours of Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly after the fire broke out at Baiganwadi in the Adarsh Nagar locality around 3:50 am. Nine fire vehicles were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

The fire heavily damaged around 15 commercial units on the ground floor and several houses on the first floor of the chawl. The flames consumed electrical wiring, installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks, and furniture, causing extensive destruction.

Firefighters battled the blaze, managing to bring it under control by 8:55 am. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, as reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the fire that led to the significant loss of property.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of prompt and efficient firefighting responses in densely populated areas to minimize the impact of such disasters on the community.