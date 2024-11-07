Major General Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, Additional Director General of Strategic Movement (ADG SM) at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), recently met with Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of North East Frontier Railway, to assess ongoing railway projects in the Northeast.

These projects are crucial for troop deployment and logistics in the region.

During the visit, Colonels Rissi Mohun Negi and GS Bajwa, Group Commanders of 22 Movement Control Group and 148 Movement Control Group, respectively, briefed the General on the operational aspects of troop and equipment movements. The progress of ongoing rail projects was also discussed in detail.

Major General Bakshi then visited Narangi Military Cantonment to meet with Major General RD Sharma, GOC of 51 Sub-Area and provided updates on the latest Strategic Movement initiatives. The General also inspected the operational readiness of 240 Transit Camp and 166 MC/MF Det (MCO).