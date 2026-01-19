Major General Harinder Singh Mavi assumes charge as IG Assam Rifles (North)

Major General Harinder Singh Mavi on January 19, took over as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), officials said.

He assumed charge after Major General Manish Kumar, Sena Medal (Bar), relinquished command of the formation.

Major General Mavi was commissioned into the 2 Jat Regiment in June 1994 and has held several key command and staff appointments during his distinguished military career. He earlier served as a company commander in the Assam Rifles in North Sikkim, commanded an infantry battalion in Jammu, and later led a mountain brigade at Binnaguri.

A postgraduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Major General Mavi has also attended the prestigious Higher Command Course at the Army War College in Mhow.

The General Officer has extensive operational experience, having served widely in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the northeastern region.

Upon assuming charge, Major General Mavi extended warm greetings to the people of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirmed his commitment to their continued progress and wellbeing, working in close coordination with central and state authorities.