In a high-stakes operation, a methamphetamine lab was dismantled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police’s Special Cell on October 25. The lab, operating from an industrial hub in Greater Noida, resulted in the seizure of 95 kilograms of drugs and the arrest of a Tihar Jail warden, a Delhi-based businessman, and a chemist from Mumbai, all alleged to be central figures in the operation.

The raid, initiated on intelligence linking the lab to the notorious Mexican drug cartel, Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion, uncovered meth in both solid and liquid forms alongside precursor chemicals and sophisticated drug-manufacturing equipment. NCB officials estimate the seizure to be worth crores in the international market, spotlighting a rising trend in clandestine drug operations within India.

Inside the premises at the time of the bust were a Delhi-based businessman and the Tihar jail warden, both accused of sourcing chemicals and procuring specialized equipment. The businessman, previously detained by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on narcotics charges, is suspected of expanding his network with the assistance of the jail official. Investigators allege that the businessman’s ties to the warden facilitated access to chemicals and machinery through unauthorized channels.

A Mumbai-based chemist, hired to manage the technical side of the meth production, reportedly monitored the manufacturing process. Sources suggest that quality control checks were supervised by an additional cartel affiliate residing in Delhi. During a follow-up operation on October 27, authorities detained an associate of the businessman from Rajouri Garden.

All suspects were presented before a magistrate, who ordered their remand in police custody for three days. Authorities are further investigating the financial trail, aiming to identify assets and properties accumulated through the drug operation.

The bust in Greater Noida is not an isolated incident. NCB officials report that similar hidden drug labs were recently dismantled in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. An official commented, “There’s an alarming shift towards setting up drug labs in industrial zones, minimizing the risk of detection by law enforcement.”

Earlier in October, the Special Cell conducted two major drug raids exposing an extensive international drug syndicate with ties across Asia, the Middle East, and the UK. The first raid, executed in Mahipalpur, Delhi, uncovered 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of marijuana from Thailand, valued at approximately Rs 5,600 crore. Shortly thereafter, a second raid in Ramesh Nagar, West Delhi, led to the discovery of 204 kilograms of high-quality cocaine, ingeniously concealed in snack packets and valued at Rs 2,000 crore in the international market.