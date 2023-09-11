West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a major reshuffle in the state cabinet, resulting in crucial changes in the portfolios of six ministers.

One of the most noteworthy changes is the transfer of the state tourism department from singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo to fellow artist Indranil Sen. Babul Supriyo will, however, continue to manage the state's information technology and electronics department. Additionally, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of the department for unconventional energy.

Indranil Sen's appointment as the new tourism minister signifies a fresh approach to promoting tourism in West Bengal, a sector with immense potential for growth and development.

Another significant alteration is the assignment of additional responsibilities to various ministers. Jyoti Priya Mullick, who previously held the portfolio of state forest minister, will now oversee the state public enterprises and industrial reconstruction department. Meanwhile, Pradip Majumdar, the state panchayat affairs & rural affairs minister, has been given the additional charge of the state cooperation department.

Arup Roy, who was previously the state cooperation minister, has been entrusted with the vital West Bengal food processing industries and horticulture department, indicating a shift in focus towards the state's agriculture and food processing sectors.

Gulam Rabbani, the former state food processing industries and horticulture minister, will remain a minister without a specific department at this time.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concerns regarding the recent arrest and judicial custody of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. She emphasized the need for due process and dialogue, stating, "I don't like the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, if there is some mistake, you should talk and conduct an investigation. Nothing should be done to anyone vindictively..."

Banerjee further condemned what she perceived as political vendettas and harassment, citing the example of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. She cautioned against such actions, suggesting that they may have adverse consequences.