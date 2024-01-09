NCP chief Sharad Pawar has spoken in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Maldives row. The 83-year-old leader said that the country won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from another country.

"He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it. We must respect the PM's post. We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country," news agency ANI quoted Pawar.

There has been a severe backlash against Maldivian leaders after derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although the Maldivian government has suspended the three political leaders, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid from the youth ministry, many Indians have cancelled their trips to the Maldives.