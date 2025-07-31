Malegaon blast: NIA court cites lack of evidence, acquits all accused

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, July 31 acquitted all accused individuals in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, and five others, citing lack of evidence.

The case dates back to September 29, 2008, when a bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon city of Maharashtra's Nashik district, killing six people and injuring several others.

The incident, which occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, had sparked nationwide outrage and a high-profile investigation that later shifted hands from Maharashtra ATS to the NIA.

The trial, which lasted over a decade, involved testimonies from more than 300 witnesses. However, the NIA Court concluded that the prosecution failed to establish a watertight case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

All seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Colonel Purohit both of whom had spent years in custody before being granted bail have now been formally acquitted of all charges.