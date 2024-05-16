The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and named his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar as an accused, officials said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to the offence of violence against women, they said.

The case was registered after Maliwal filed a multiple-page complaint.

The Delhi Police recorded the statement of AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, even as the BJP hit out at the AAP supremo for maintaining silence over the incident.

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, has also been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday over the matter.



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Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha. It was at the Rajya Sabha member's residence in Central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours.

Later in a post on X, Maliwal said she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police on what happened with her and urged the BJP to not indulge in politics.

"Hope appropriate action is taken. Whatever happened with me was extremely bad," said the MP, two days after she went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the CM's official residence.