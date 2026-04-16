Mamata alleges BJP sending NRC notices from Assam, warns voters over data misuse

Mamata Banerjee on April 16 launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the party is using NRC-related fears and voter verification processes to target people ahead of the elections.

Addressing a public gathering, Banerjee claimed that notices linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are being sent from Assam, creating anxiety among residents.

She also alleged that votes have been selectively removed under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Trinamool Congress chief accused the BJP of being “oppressive” and “authoritarian,” and targeting minorities, Dalits, Adivasis, and other communities. She further alleged that the party spreads misinformation and makes false promises.

Warning people against sharing personal details, Banerjee urged voters to remain cautious during the election period. She alleged that forms being circulated seek sensitive information such as home addresses, bank account numbers, and phone numbers, and cautioned that such data could be misused.

“Please stay alert… do not give anything. Otherwise, they will loot whatever you have,” she said, appealing to voters to be vigilant.

The remarks come amid an escalating political battle in West Bengal, with both the BJP and Trinamool Congress trading accusations over issues including NRC, voter rolls, and governance.