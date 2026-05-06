Mamata alleges ‘civilian coup’ after defeat; BJP rejects charges as baseless

West Bengal’s political landscape has turned sharply confrontational after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged a “civilian coup” following her party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party dismissed the claims as “desperate” and unfounded.

Addressing the media, Banerjee refused to resign despite the setback, asserting that the mandate was compromised. She alleged that the Election Commission of India and the BJP had “fooled” the democratic process. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had dominated the state’s political space for over a decade, saw its tally reduced to just 80 seats, while the BJP surged to 207 seats, securing a decisive majority in the 294-member Assembly.

Banerjee claimed that electronic voting machines (EVMs) showed “80–90% battery charge” despite extended polling, raising doubts about their integrity. She further alleged irregularities during the counting process, including disruption of CCTV surveillance and targeted attacks on her party’s polling agents. “We were manhandled and kicked in the belly during counting. Even women were not spared,” she said.

The Chief Minister also accused the Election Commission of acting under political influence, alleging that individuals aligned with the BJP were involved in managing the electoral process.

Responding sharply, BJP leaders rejected the allegations outright. Party leader Soumitra Khan said the TMC’s statements reflected frustration over electoral defeat. “They lost in two-thirds of seats. The people have spoken. Law and order now rests with constitutional institutions, not political narratives,” he said.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, however, backed the Chief Minister’s claims, alleging that party workers were assaulted during counting and that there was a lack of transparency in the process.

Despite the political storm, preparations for government formation are underway. The BJP is expected to convene meetings to elect its legislative party leader, with J. P. Nadda and Amit Shah playing key roles in the process. Sources indicated that a swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

As tensions escalate, the focus now shifts to the transition of power in West Bengal, even as allegations and counter-allegations continue to dominate the political discourse.