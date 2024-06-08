West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliamentary Party.

In a strategic reshuffle, the party also appointed MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay as the leader in the Lok Sabha, with Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar taking on the role of Deputy Leader. Kalyan Banerjee has been named Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien has been elected as the party leader. He will be supported by Sagarika Ghose as Deputy Leader and Nadimul Haque as Chief Whip.

These appointments aim to strengthen TMC's parliamentary presence and streamline leadership roles within both houses.

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