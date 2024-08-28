West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' protest, calling it an attempt to tarnish the state's reputation. The bandh follows recent violence during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally.

In a pointed response, Banerjee emphasised her government's commitment to justice for victims of the R G Kar Hospital and College incident. She accused the BJP of disrupting normal life without genuine concern for justice.

The chief minister praised law enforcement's handling of the Nabanna Abhijan rally, contrasting her administration's approach with that of BJP-led states. "BJP never demanded resignations of CMs in UP, MP, or Manipur," Banerjee noted, highlighting what she sees as double standards.

Addressing the recent rape case that has shocked the state, Banerjee announced plans to introduce legislation mandating capital punishment for rapists. "We will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days," she declared, adding that her government would protest at Raj Bhavan if the Governor fails to approve the measure.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee echoed opposition to the bandh and threatened a major demonstration in Delhi if the central government does not pass comprehensive legislation on crimes against women within 3-4 months.