West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a strong stance against the BJP-led NDA government's return to power, labeling it as undemocratic, unconstitutional, and illegal. In a statement made on Friday, Banerjee expressed her inability to extend her well wishes to the new government and urged non-BJP Parliamentarians to fortify their parties against potential destabilization attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I cannot wish well to a government which is coming to power undemocratically, unconstitutionally, and illegally. I am sorry for that. I want to wish well for the country. Let us hope for the best, for the future," Banerjee said. This statement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in for his third consecutive term on Sunday.

Banerjee, a prominent leader of the opposition INDIA bloc, hinted at the possibility of the bloc asserting its claim to form the government in the near future. "No one should think that just because INDIA has not staked the claim to form the government, it will not do the same. We are waiting and watching the situation. The country needs change. No one wants Modi. After such loss of seats, PM Modi should have left the space for someone else," she stated.

Highlighting the internal dynamics within the NDA, Banerjee noted, "The new government will ultimately be INDIA, the BJP will be there for some days. Let them see themselves how they can satisfy everyone." She emphasized that the INDIA bloc is dedicated to the welfare of the people and the country, in contrast to the NDA, which she claims is burdened with excessive demands from its constituents.

Banerjee also confirmed that she would not be attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, citing a lack of invitation and her personal disapproval of the BJP's governance methods. "I have neither received [the invitation], nor will I go. I have already said that I wish well for the people in the country for not voting for him [PM Modi]," she remarked.

In an invitation to her opposition colleagues, Banerjee welcomed all INDIA bloc members to visit Kolkata. "I will not go to Delhi but all INDIA leaders should come to Kolkata. I welcome all INDIA leaders to Bengal," she said.

Cautioning non-BJP Parliamentarians, Banerjee warned them to remain vigilant against the BJP's efforts to break their parties. "I will tell all the MPs (winning MPs of all parties) to strengthen their party. Otherwise, they [BJP] will try to break your party. BJP has to understand that they should not break parties because their party will break from within," she asserted. Taking a jibe at the BJP, she added, "We [TMC] will not break your party [BJP] but there will be divisions in your party [BJP] from within. People in your party are not happy."

On Saturday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) elected Banerjee as the chairperson of the AITC Parliamentary Party during an internal meeting of newly elected MPs. Expressing her gratitude, Banerjee said, "We have a strength of 42 MPs if you count Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I am grateful that they have announced me as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Party, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha." She also announced key party positions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including Sudip Bandopadhyay as the Leader in the Lok Sabha and Derek O'Brien as the Leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of rigging the Lok Sabha polls, particularly in Medinipur and Purulia, and expressed her intention to explore legal options regarding the alleged electoral malpractices. "We have lost in three-four seats owing to the Election Commission. If you look at the results of Medinipur and Purulia, all the votes were looted. They changed DMs, ICs, they rigged everything using central forces," she claimed.

Addressing the issue of exit poll discrepancies, Banerjee stated that her party is considering legal action against what she described as a "big scam" involving exit polls and their influence on the lottery and share markets. She also criticized the BJP for passing bills in Parliament without adequate discussion and demanded a review of contentious issues such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Just by instilling fear, surprising and threatening people, showing their so-called two-thirds majority, disqualifying 147 MPs they can pass any Bill. Our people would like a discussion on NRC and scrap it," she concluded.