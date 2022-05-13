West Bengal: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, often known as 'Bangakanya,' has once again spoken out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the MG-NREGA fund 'as soon as possible.' Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assistance immediately and directed the competent ministry to deliver the cash without delay.

Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, claiming that the Union government has not issued funding for MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in West Bengal. As a result, the chief minister asked Prime Minister Modi's prompt assistance and directed the relevant ministry to transfer the cash as soon as possible.

Banerjee adds in the letter that the Indian government has not granted funds to West Bengal for the MG-NREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. You are aware that MGNREGA is a key source of income for rural communities. She went on to say that the act requires pay to be paid within 15 days. Salary payments in West Bengal have been halted for more than four months since the Indian government has not provided cash to the state totaling roughly Rs 6,500 crore for wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore for non-wage liabilities.

Writing about the housing scheme, Banerjee said West Bengal is the number one in the country and more than 32 lakh houses have been constructed in the state since 2016-17.