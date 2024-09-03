West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 3 demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of states lacking effective women’s safety legislations during her speech in the state assembly on Tuesday. This call came following the tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee emphasized that the new Bill is designed to ensure swift investigations, expedited justice, and harsher punishments for perpetrators of crimes against women. “Rape is a profound blight on humanity, and social reforms are crucial to prevent such heinous acts,” she asserted. The Bill, once enacted, will establish a dedicated Aparajita Task Force within the police to ensure timely investigations, according to Banerjee.

Hailing the Bill as a “historic model for other states,” Banerjee highlighted that it addresses deficiencies in central legislation concerning justice delivery for victims and their families. In a pointed rebuttal to BJP MLAs who chanted slogans demanding her resignation, Banerjee questioned, “What if I raise slogans against the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for the same reasons you are against me?”

Banerjee criticized states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for their high crime rates against women, contrasting them with West Bengal’s efforts to secure justice for victims. She also expressed frustration over the lack of consultation with West Bengal before the passing of the BNS, emphasizing that her government had sought discussions post the formation of the new central government.

The Bill was passed unanimously later in the day, despite some disruptions in the House. Banerjee urged the Opposition to press the governor for prompt assent to the Bill and vowed the state government’s commitment to its effective implementation. She also called for stringent penalties, including death by hanging for the culprits, in light of recent brutal crimes such as the rape and murder of a RG Kar medic.