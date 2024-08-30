West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a follow-up letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating her call for more stringent central legislation on rape cases and expressing dissatisfaction with the government's response to her initial request.

In her letter dated August 29, 2024, Banerjee referenced her previous communication from August 22, which advocated for stringent Central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes of rape/rape and murder with mandatory provision for disposal of cases in a specific time frame by the trial authorities.

The Chief Minister noted that while she received no direct reply from the Prime Minister on "such a sensitive issue," a response came from the Minister of Women and Child Development. Banerjee criticised this reply as inadequate, stating: "I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply."

Highlighting her state's initiatives, Banerjee mentioned the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) and POCSO Courts in West Bengal. She also pointed out the need for permanent Judicial Officers in these courts, calling for examination and action at the central government level.

The letter comes in the wake of a high-profile rape and murder case in Kolkata that has sparked public outrage and intense scrutiny of the state government's handling of such crimes.