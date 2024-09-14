West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced visit to the Swasthya Bhawan protest site on Saturday, where junior doctors have been staging a demonstration against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

During her visit, Banerjee addressed the agitating doctors, urging them to return to their duties. "I have spent sleepless nights seeing your plight amidst the rain. I promise to review your demands thoroughly and take action if those responsible are found guilty," she stated.

Banerjee, who approached the protestors in a personal rather than official capacity, emphasized her commitment to addressing their concerns. "I was once a student leader myself and understand the importance of your protest. I assure you that no punitive measures will be taken against you if you resume work," she added.

Despite Banerjee’s appeal, the protesting doctors maintained their stance, insisting they will not resume work until their demands are fully addressed. The protest, which has persisted for five days, has drawn significant attention, even defying a Supreme Court deadline for resumption set for September 10.

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