West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP and stated that the party's 'divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries'.

Sharing a video of Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, the Chief Minister said she condemned the 'attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters'.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks came as Agnimitra Paul was argued with a Sikh police official in Bengal today, as the BJP leaders were stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali.

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per BJP, every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

"I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation," she added.

"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," Banerjee said.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

This came even after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court today allowed Adhikari to visit the restive Sandeshkhali.

The police stopped Adhikari from going to the trouble-torn area, where prohibitory orders had been imposed, stating the government had moved a division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order that allowed the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly to visit the area.

Adhikari said he will again move the court over the matter.

This was the third time in the last eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grabbing and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.